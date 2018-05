UM: Ulkomaankauppa- ja kehitysministeri Virolainen Tukholmaan

MFA: Foreign Minister Soini visits The English School to mark the Ministry's 100th anniversary 16.5.2018 11:45 | Tiedote

This year marks the 100th anniversary of the establishment of the Ministry for Foreign Affairs. In honour of the centenary celebrations, Minister for Foreign Affairs Timo Soini will end his tour of Finnish schools by attending an event organised at The English School in Pitäjänmäki, Helsinki, on Monday 21 May.