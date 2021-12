UM: Ulkoministeri Haavisto Etyjin ulkoministerikokoukseen Tukholmaan

MFA: Foreign Minister Haavisto to OSCE Ministerial Council meeting in Stockholm 1.12.2021 14:38:19 EET | Press release

Minister for Foreign Affairs Pekka Haavisto will attend the Ministerial Council of the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe, which will be held in Stockholm on 1–2 December. Sweden holds the Chairmanship of the OSCE in 2021. The meeting will discuss, among others, conflicts in the OSCE region as well as the situation in Afghanistan and its wider security impacts.