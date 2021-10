UM: Ulkoministeri Haavisto EU:n ulkoasiainneuvoston kokoukseen

MFA: Finland bears responsibility on eve of UN Climate Change Conference and supports developing countries’ adaptation to climate change 15.10.2021 13:27:32 EEST | Press release

Finland bears its responsibility as part of the climate finance pledge of the Paris Agreement. At the United Nations Climate Change Conference, Finland will announce support for adaptation measures in developing countries in particular. The COP26 United Nations Climate Change Conference will be held in Glasgow from 31 October to 12 November 2021.