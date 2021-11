UM: Ulkoministeri Haavisto Tanskaan Pohjoismaiden neuvoston istuntoviikolle

MFA: Independent Expert on the enjoyment of all human rights by older persons at the UN Human Rights Council Claudia Mahler to visit Finland 26.10.2021 11:57:29 EEST | Press release

Claudia Mahler, Independent Expert on the enjoyment of all human rights by older persons at the UN Human Rights Council, will visit Finland from 26 October to 4 November. This is the first time that an Independent Expert on the human rights by older persons, mandated in 2014, visits the Nordic countries. The purpose of the visit is to prepare a report on the legislation related to the rights of older people and on the implementation of their rights in Finland for the UN Human Rights Council. The Independent Expert will present her report and recommendations concerning Finland to the Human Rights Council in its autumn session of 2022, where Finland will participate in the interactive dialogue.