UM: Ulkoministeri Haavisto ulkoasiainneuvostoon Brysseliin

MFA: Foreign Minister Haavisto to attend Foreign Affairs Council meeting in Brussels 14.7.2019

The Foreign Affairs Council (FAC) of the European Union will meet on Monday 15 July in Brussels. Finland will be represented by Minister for Foreign Affairs Pekka Haavisto. The FAC will discuss the situation in Iraq, Iran and the Central African Republic. The external dimension of migration will also be on the agenda. There will also be an informal lunch with the new Moldovan Foreign Minister.