UM: Ulkoministeri Haavisto vierailee Liettuassa

MFA: A discussion series tackling diaspora communities’ importance for the stabilisation of their countries of origin to be held in the autumn 24.10.2019 13:40:00 EEST | Tiedote

The series will consist of four separate discussion events to be held in October and November. The themes will look into the role of diaspora communities in Finland in the reconstruction and maintenance of peace in their former home countries. Two of the events will focus on Somalia, one will discuss Afghanistan and one will deal with Iraq and Syria.