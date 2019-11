UM: Ulkoministeri Haavisto vierailee Ruandassa

MFA: Minister for Foreign Affairs Haavisto to the EEA Council in Brussels 18.11.2019 12:31:20 EET | Press release

Minister for Foreign Affairs Pekka Haavisto will visit Brussels on 19 November to attend a meeting of the European Economic Area Council. Haavisto will represent the European Union in the meeting in his capacity as Ministry for Foreign Affairs of the country holding the Presidency of the Council of the European Union.