UM: Ulkoministeri Haavisto vierailee Ukrainassa

MFA: Finnish Foreign Minister Haavisto to visit Ukraine 31.10.2019

Minister for Foreign Affairs Pekka Haavisto will visit Ukraine on 31 October– 1 November. He will meet with Foreign Minister Vadym Prystaiko, experts advising Ukraine in reforms and representatives of the OSCE Special Monitoring Mission to Ukraine (SMM). Haavisto will also visit the contact line in eastern Ukraine together with Deputy Foreign Minister Yehor Bozhok.