UM: Ulkoministeri Pekka Haavisto osallistuu Euroopan neuvoston ministerikokoukseen, jonka aiheina ovat koronapandemian vaikutukset demokratiaan, oikeusvaltioon ja ihmisoikeuksiin

MFA: Foreign Minister Haavisto to attend a session of the Committee of Ministers of the Council of Europe on the COVID-19 pandemic’s impacts on democracy, the rule of law and human rights 4.11.2020 09:58:01 EET | Press release

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the 130th session of the Committee of Ministers of the Council of Europe on 4 November 2020 will be held in virtual format. Finland’s representative at the meeting will be Minister for Foreign Affairs Pekka Haavisto. The main topics on the meeting agenda will be the COVID-19 pandemic and its impacts on democracy, the rule of law and human rights.