UM: Ulkoministeri Soini arktiseen konferenssiin Rovaniemelle

MFA: Mediation promotes stability in society 14.11.2017 12:45 | Tiedote

MINISTRY FOR FOREIGN AFFAIRShttp://formin.finland.fi/english Press release 200/201714 November 2017 Mediation promotes stability in society The Ministry for Foreign Affairs and the Finnish Forum for Mediation will co-organise a public Finland 100 -mediation seminar in Helsinki. The project is part of the programme celebrating Finland’s 100 years of independence. In the seminar, different types of mediation used in Finland will be presented and there will be discussion on how mediation promotes stability in our society and internationally. In addition, the seminar will look at the role of mediation as a comprehensive conflict resolution mechanism at different levels of our society and examine how it promotes the creation of a culture of trust and civil peace in Finland. The themes will be discussed by, among others, Minna Helle, National Conciliator, Tuija Talvitie, Executive Director of CMI, Pekka Haavisto, MP, and Teemu Laajasalo, Bishop of Helsinki. There will also be a panel discus