UM: Ulkoministeri Soini avaa Suomi 100 -juhlakonsertin Berliinissä

MINISTRY FOR FOREIGN AFFAIRShttp://formin.finland.fi/english Press release 204/201723 November 2017 Foreign Minister Soini continues his visits to schools focusing on radicalisation Minister for Foreign Affairs Timo Soini will continue his tour of schools focusing on violent radicalisation. On Wednesday 29 November, he will pay a visit to the Pohjois-Tapiola upper secondary school. When the series of school visits started at Tikkurila upper secondary school in Vantaa about a week ago, 300 students and teachers interested in the matter arrived to listen to and discuss with the Minister. “The first school visit was a very rewarding experience. Young people have the courage to call things into question. From the stage in front of them it is easy to see if what you are saying is understood and if the audience finds it interesting,” Soini says. The aim of the series of visits to Finnish schools is twofold: to enhance upper secondary school students’ knowledge of what foreign policy actions