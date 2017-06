UM: Ulkoministeri Soini Dubliniin

MFA: Taneli Dobrowolski appointed as Press Officer in Moscow 29.6.2017 14:48 | Tiedote

MINISTRY FOR FOREIGN AFFAIRShttp://formin.finland.fi/english Press release 124/201729 June 2017 Taneli Dobrowolski appointed as Press Officer in Moscow The Ministry for Foreign Affairs has appointed Taneli Dobrowolski to the post of Press Officer at the Embassy of Finland in Moscow. The three-year term will start at the beginning of August. Dobrowolski will transfer to Moscow from the Finnish-Russian Chamber of Commerce (FRCC), where he has worked as Press Officer. Before that he has worked, among other things, as project manager and consultant in marketing research related to Russia. Dobrowolski has wide experience of positions dealing with Russia, of project coordination, and of editing and communications. Additionally, he has a high level of expertise in Russian society, political life and culture as well as its media environment. The press officer is responsible for the Embassy’s external communications and media relations and, in cooperation with Finland’s Consulate General in St