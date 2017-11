UM: Ulkoministeri Soini Intiaan

MFA: Foreign Minister Soini to India 22.11.2017 14:40 | Tiedote

MINISTRY FOR FOREIGN AFFAIRShttp://formin.finland.fi/english Press release 203/201722 November 2017 Foreign Minister Soini to India Minister for Foreign Affairs Timo Soini will visit India from 22 to 25 November. The Minister will continue to India from Myanmar. In New Delhi, he will lead the Finnish delegation to the Global Conference on Cyberspace (GCCS), held from 23 to 24 November. Minister Soini will attend the opening session of the conference and participate in a joint meeting of the Prime Minister of India, Narendra Modi. Foreign Minister Soini will speak in the cyber diplomacy session of the Conference on 24 November. He will discuss, for instance international law and the norms of responsible State behaviour in cyber environments. During his visit, Minister Soini will also have discussions with Sushma Swaraj, Minister of External Affairs of India, and meet with India’s Minister of State for External Affairs M. J. Akbar, who visited Finland recently. The topics of their discu