UM: Ulkoministeri Soini Kroatiaan

MFA: Minister for Foreign Affairs Soini to Croatia 31.8.2018 11:36 | Tiedote

Minister for Foreign Affairs Timo Soini will visit Croatia on Monday 3 September. He will have meetings with Minister of Foreign and European Affairs Marija Pejčinović Burić and Prime Minister Andrej Plenković. Their discussions will focus on the bilateral relations between Finland and Croatia and topical international questions. Another central matter during the visit will be the Chairmanship of the Committee of Ministers of the Council of Europe, which will be handed over from Croatia to Finland in November this year. Finland and Croatia have common issues also because of the forthcoming cooperation in the Presidency Trio of the Council of the European Union. Croatia's Presidency of the Council of the European Union will start on 1 January 2020 after Finland. A significant part of the content of the Presidency of the European Union will consist of the Trio programme, which Finland is currently preparing in cooperation with Romania and Croatia. The cooperation with Croatia in connecti