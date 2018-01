UM: Ulkoministeri Soini ulkoasiainneuvostoon Brysseliin

MFA: Foreign Minister Soini to Foreign Affairs Council in Brussels 19.1.2018 14:15 | Tiedote

The EU Foreign Affairs Council (FAC) will meet in Brussels on 22 January. Finland's representative at the meeting will be Minister for Foreign Affairs Timo Soini. The agenda of the year’s first FAC meeting covers the Middle East peace process, the situation in Libya, and the European Union’s relations with African, Caribbean and Pacific states in connection with the expiry of the present Cotonou Agreement in 2020.