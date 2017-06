UM: Ulkoministeri Soini ulkoasiainneuvostoon Luxemburgiin

MFA: Ministry for Foreign Affairs' ThisisFINLAND YouTube channel selects new Finland YouTubers 15.6.2017 15:33 | Tiedote

MINISTRY FOR FOREIGN AFFAIRShttp://formin.finland.fi/english Press release 113/201715 June 2017 Ministry for Foreign Affairs' ThisisFINLAND YouTube channel selects new Finland YouTubers In spring 2016, the Ministry for Foreign Affairs run ThisisFINLAND YouTube channel changed its strategy and handed the channel over to ten young YouTubers. Now, ThisisFinland has selected ten new Youtubers for the coming year. Some of the selected YouTubers are familiar faces while others are new blood. Some have their own established fan bases while others are posting on YouTube for the first time. An important criterion in the selection process was that each YouTuber had a specific passion and that their videos provided a window into daily life in different parts of Finland. In addition to young people and young adults, this time ThisisFinland also wanted a YouTuber who could give a glimpse into the lives of Finnish seniors. Meet the new team! View the attached video and visit each YouTuber's own Yo