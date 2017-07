UM: Ulkoministeriö mukana Porin SuomiAreenassa

MFA: Minister for Foreign Affairs Soini to visit Dublin 30.6.2017 13:27 | Tiedote

MINISTRY FOR FOREIGN AFFAIRShttp://formin.finland.fi/english Press release 125/201730 June 2017 Minister for Foreign Affairs Soini to visit Dublin Minister for Foreign Affairs Timo Soini will visit Ireland on 3–5 July and hold bilateral discussions with Ireland’s new Minister for Foreign Affairs and Trade Simon Coveney on Monday 3 July. The Ministers will discuss the development of their countries’ bilateral relations, Brexit, the future of the European Union, and matters related to the EU’s Common Foreign and Security Policy. Transatlantic relations and relations with Russia will also be on the meeting’s agenda. During the visit, Minister Soini will speak at the Irish Institute of International and European Affairs (IIAE). The programme also includes a visit to the border area between the Republic of Ireland and Northern Ireland and meetings in the Irish Parliament (Oireachtas). The previous bilateral visit by a Finnish foreign minister to Ireland took place in 2008. Inquiries: Ra