UM: Ulkoministeriö myönsi toiminta-avustusta suomalaisille YK-taustaisille kansalaisjärjestöille: tavoitteena edistää tietoisuutta YK:sta ja kestävästä kehityksestä

MFA: This is FINLAND Magazine 2021–2022: The Finnish focus on solutions also works in exceptional times 18.2.2021 12:26:30 EET | Press release

A new edition of This is FINLAND magazine has been published, showcasing Finland’s strengths to the international community. This year’s edition stresses Finnish technological expertise and digitalisation. It also explores our ambition to achieve carbon neutrality, and takes a look at Finnish society both during and after the global pandemic.