UM: Ulkoministeriö tukee laittoman maahantulon tutkintaa

MFA: Topics in This is FINLAND Magazine 2019-2020 include Finland’s green start-ups and arctic expertise 22.1.2019 10:00 | Tiedote

This is FINLAND Magazine 2018–2019, the English-language annual publication showcasing Finnish expertise and experts, gets pumped up about Finnish start-up enterprises, Finland’s superior arctic expertise and the outlook for circular economy in Finland. The magazine, which is available at Finland’s foreign missions and distributed by the Team Finland network, in particular, to potential export markets and at export events, also gives insight to Finnish food and food culture, and our public libraries from Ivalo to Mariehamn.