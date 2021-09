UM: Ulkoministeriö vahvistaa edustustoverkkoaan ja panostaa osaavan työvoiman saatavuutta tukeviin toimiin

MFA: Ministry for Foreign Affairs strengthens the network of Finland's missions abroad and invests in measures promoting the availability of skilled labour 27.9.2021 12:20:30 EEST | Press release

The Government proposes EUR 1.3 billion in appropriations for the Ministry for Foreign Affairs. The promotion of human rights, the rule of law, democracy, peace, freedom, tolerance and equality in all international activities forms the central element of the value base on which Finland’s foreign and security policy rests. The budget proposal lays special emphasis on measures that strengthen the network of Finland’s missions abroad and support the availability of labour, participation in international crisis management, conflict prevention and mediation, and development cooperation.