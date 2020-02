UM: Utrikesminister Haavisto deltar i sammanträde i FN:s råd för mänskliga rättigheter i Genève

MFA: Minister for Development Cooperation and Foreign Trade Ville Skinnari to visit Tanzania and Mozambique 21.2.2020 08:15:00 EET | Press release

Minister Ville Skinnari will visit Tanzania on 23–25 February and Mozambique on 26–28 February. During the visit, the Minister will learn about Finland's development cooperation in the two countries and have meetings with their political leadership. The visit will also promote commercial cooperation between Finland and these countries.