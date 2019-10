UM: Utrikesminister Haavisto till Berlin

MFA: Foreign Minister Haavisto to Berlin 17.10.2019 10:15:00 EEST | Tiedote

Minister for Foreign Affairs Pekka Haavisto will visit Berlin on Thursday 17 October 2019 to attend the 20th anniversary of the Nordic Embassies complex. The event will be attended by the Foreign Ministers of the five Nordic countries and Germany’s Minister of Foreign Affairs Heiko Maas.