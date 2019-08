UM: Utrikesminister Haavisto till internationell Venezuela-konferens i Peru

MFA: Minister for Foreign Affairs Haavisto to attend international conference on Venezuela in Peru 5.8.2019 09:15:00 EEST | Press release

Minister for Foreign Affairs Pekka Haavisto will participate in an international conference dealing with the situation in Venezuela on 6 August in Lima, Peru. The meeting will be attended by foreign ministers from around the world, particularly from the Latin American countries, the Caribbean and North America. During his visit, Haavisto will also meet for bilateral talks with the foreign ministers of several Latin American countries.