UM: Utrikesminister Haavisto till Lettland

MFA: Minister Skinnari to visit the Development Committee of European Parliament 23.7.2019 16:40:00 EEST | Press release

Minister for Development Cooperation and Foreign Trade Ville Skinnari will make a presentation before the Development Committee (DEVE) of European Parliament in Brussels on 24 July 2019. The Minister will present Finland’s priorities in the field of humanitarian aid during the country’s Presidency of the EU Council and exchange views on EU development policy with the EP committee within his remit. He will also have bilateral meetings with the Chair of DEVE Tomas Tobén, the Commissioner for International Cooperation and Development Neven Mimica, and the Vice-President of the European Commission Jyrki Katainen. Finland’s national priorities in humanitarian aid include international humanitarian law; people in vulnerable situations, especially the disabled; gender equality; and ensuring an adequate and effective humanitarian funding. As for the development policy of the EU, Finland’s priorities include gender equality and partnership with Africa. Under the country’s new Government Program