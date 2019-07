UM: Utrikesminister Haavisto till OSSE:s informella ministermöte i Slovakien

MFA: Minister for Foreign Affairs Haavisto to attend an informal OSCE meeting in Slovakia 8.7.2019 15:52:07 EEST | Tiedote

Minister for Foreign Affairs Pekka Haavisto will attend an informal ministerial gathering of the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe, which will be held in Slovakia’s High Tatras on 9 July. The main theme of the meeting will be conflict prevention. Ministers will discuss opportunities to promote stability and security in the OSCE region.