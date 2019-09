UM: Utrikesminister Pekka Haavisto till London

MFA: Minister for Foreign Affairs Pekka Haavisto to London 9.9.2019 14:38:17 EEST | Tiedote

Minister for Foreign Affairs Pekka Haavisto will visit London on 10 September and have a meeting with Britain’s Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab. Haavisto will also meet Tom Tugendhat, Chair of the Foreign Affairs Committee of the House of Commons.