UM: Utrikesminister Pekka Haavisto till västra Balkan

MFA: Finnish country branding campaign Capital of Metal won a prize at Digital Communication Awards in Germany 25.9.2019 15:22:42 EEST | Tiedote

The Foreign Ministry’s country branding campaign, entitled Capital of Metal, won a Campaign of the Year prize at the global Digital Communication Awards competition in Berlin on 20 September 2019. The Campaign of the Year prize was awarded in the associations and institutions category. The Ministry’s Finland emoji collection won a prize at the competition in 2016.