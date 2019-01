UM: Utrikesminister Soini deltar i informellt EU-utrikesministermöte i Bukarest

MFA: Foreign Minister Soini to informal meeting of foreign affairs ministers in Bucharest 31.1.2019 13:00 | Tiedote

Minister for Foreign Affairs Timo Soini will participate in an informal meeting of EU foreign ministers (Gymnich) in Bucharest on 31 January–1 February. The topics on the agenda of the two-day meeting will be the EU's Eastern Partnership, China, Venezuela, and Syria.