UM: Utrikesminister Soini: Läget i Gaza oroväckande – det måste bli slut på våldet

MFA:Crisis Management Now gathers Finnish actors and future experts 12.5.2018 09:45 | Tiedote

100-year-old Ministry for Foreign Affairs with its partners will organise a Crisis Management Now event on 17 May 2018 from 10.00 to 17.30 in Kellohalli at the Abattoir complex in Kalasatama. At the event, people will learn about Finns' participation in the resolution of international crises and in peacebuilding.