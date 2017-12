UM: Utrikesminister Soini till Natos utrikesministermöte i Bryssel

MFA: The Duke of Cambridge presented with pair of hobbyhorses during his visit to Finland – tailored to Prince George and Princess Charlotte 30.11.2017 13:06 | Tiedote

MINISTRY FOR FOREIGN AFFAIRShttp://formin.finland.fi/english Press release 208/201730 November 2017 The Duke of Cambridge presented with pair of hobbyhorses during his visit to Finland – tailored to Prince George and Princess Charlotte Prince William, The Duke of Cambridge, was presented with an unusual gift during his official visit to Finland. Two handmade hobbyhorses were presented to The Duke during his visit to Slush, the biggest startup event in Europe, which takes place in Helsinki annually. Hobbyhorsing has been sweeping the Nordic nation in recent years, with thousands of enthusiasts making and selling horses and riding them at events inspired by real equestrian disciplines such as dressage and show jumping. Riding hobbyhorses has even taken the form of an organised sport, with the Hobbyhorse Championships held annually in Finland. The sport is estimated to have more than 10,000 followers in Finland alone. Prince George’s hobbyhorse, named after his father’s first pony, Smokey