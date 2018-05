UM: Utrikesminister Soini värd för utrikesministermöte mellan Finland, Tyskland, Sverige och Danmark

MFA: Twinning — 20 years of projects supporting good governance 21.5.2018 13:30 | Tiedote

Finland has been sharing its public sector expertise with the EU’s neighbouring regions for 20 years now. The Twinning instrument, a tool for supporting good governance, has provided support, for example, to the eastern European countries which became EU Member States in 2004 and 2007. At the moment, there are ongoing Twinning projects in the Western Balkans, Turkey and the EU’s eastern and southern neighbouring countries.