UM: Utrikesminister Soinis sjukledighet fortsätter

MFA: Foreign Minister Soini still on sick leave 9.10.2018 11:00 | Tiedote

Minister for Foreign Affairs Timo Soini has been discharged from hospital. The reason for the treatment was a severe erysipelas skin infection in his foot. The sick leave is expected to continue until 30 October. Inquiries: Riikka Taivassalo, Special Adviser to the Minister, tel. +358 46 923 4581. The Foreign Ministry's email addresses are of the format firstname.lastname@formin.fi.