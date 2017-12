UM: Utrikesminister Timo Soini till OSSE:s ministermöte i Wien

MFA: Foreign Minister Soini to NATO Foreign Ministers’ meeting in Brussels 4.12.2017 09:06 | Tiedote

MINISTRY FOR FOREIGN AFFAIRShttp://formin.finland.fi/english Press release 209/20174 December 2017 Foreign Minister Soini to NATO Foreign Ministers’ meeting in Brussels The Meeting of NATO Ministers of Foreign Affairs will be organised at NATO Headquarters in Brussels from 5 to 6 December 2017. Finland has been invited to attend the discussion relating to the cooperation between the EU and NATO. Finland's representative at the meeting will be Minister for Foreign Affairs Timo Soini. In addition to the NATO member countries, Sweden and EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs Federica Mogherini will participate in the discussion. The meeting of NATO Ministers of Foreign Affairs will make preparations for the NATO Summit to be held on 11 and 12 July 2018. Finland and Sweden are among the partners that have been granted enhanced opportunities (Enhanced Opportunities Partnership, EOP) in their cooperation with NATO. The invitation to the Foreign Ministers’ meeting is part of the politica