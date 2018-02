UM: Utrikesministeriet har beviljat stöd för arbete mot diskriminering och för kvinnors och flickors hälsa

MFA: The Foreign Ministry granted support for preventing discrimination and for the health of women and girls 2.2.2018 09:26 | Tiedote

The Ministry for Foreign Affairs has granted EUR 4,295,000 to international non-governmental organisations for 2018–2019. Non-governmental organisations are partners engaged in international dialogue and exercise of influence, complementing the range of Finland's foreign and security policy instruments taking into account the objectives of the Government Report on Development Policy and the Human Rights Strategy of the Foreign Service of Finland.