UM: Utrikesministeriet med på utbildningsevenemanget Educa

MFA: Foreign Ministry at the teaching and education event Educa 24.1.2018 11:00 | Tiedote

The Educa Expo for the training and education sector in Finland will be held in the Messukeskus Expo and Convention Centre in Helsinki on Friday and Saturday, 26-27 January 2018. At its stand 6n50, the Ministry's Europe Information and Unit for Development Communications will provide information on topical matters, and discussions will be arranged focusing on the EU, Finland's development cooperation, and Arctic questions.