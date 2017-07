UM: Utrikesministeriet undersöker hur nöjda användarna är med de konsulära tjänsterna och resetjänsterna

MFA: Minister for Foreign Trade and Development Kai Mykkänen to attend Ukraine Reform Conference in London 5.7.2017 13:00 | Tiedote

MINISTRY FOR FOREIGN AFFAIRShttp://formin.finland.fi/english Press release 128/20175 July 2017 Minister for Foreign Trade and Development Kai Mykkänen to attend Ukraine Reform Conference in London Minister for Foreign Trade and Development Kai Mykkänen will attend the Ukraine Reform Conference in London on 6 July. The conference aims to call international attention to Ukraine and to convey the international community’s support to Ukraine and its reforms. Finland supports the integrity and sovereignty of Ukraine. Minister Mykkänen will present Finland’s plans to launch new development cooperation projects in the energy efficiency and education sectors in Ukraine. In connection with the conference, Mykkänen will hold bilateral discussions with Ukraine’s Vice Prime Minister for European and Euro-Atlantic Integration Ivanna Klympush-Tsintsadze. The Ministers will discuss the bilateral relations between Finland and Ukraine, the relations between the EU and Ukraine, and development coopera