UM: Utrikesministeriets Europainformation deltar i Helsingfors bokmässa

MFA: Foreign Ministry's Europe Information at Helsinki Book Fair 24.10.2018 13:27 | Tiedote

The Helsinki Book Fair will be held at the Expo and Convention Centre, Messukeskus Helsinki, from 25 to 28 October 2018. At the Foreign Ministry's stand 6e1, Europe Information will offer information about topical EU questions, such as Finland’s Presidency of the Council of the European Union next year.