UM: Uuden-Seelannin ulkoministeri Suomeen

MFA: Foreign Minister Soini to New York 23.4.2019 14:43:03 EEST | Tiedote

Minister for Foreign Affairs Timo Soini will visit New York on 22–25 April 2019 to attend meetings of the General Assembly and the Security Council of the UN. His programme will include events that concentrate on the strengthening of multilateralism, the prevention of conflicts, and mediation, for example.