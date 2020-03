UM: Valtionavustukset ulko- ja turvallisuuspolitiikan alalla toimiville kansalaisjärjestöille vuodelle 2020 myönnetty

MFA: Minister for Foreign Affairs Haavisto to extraordinary Foreign Affairs Council and informal meeting of foreign ministers 4.3.2020 16:11:25 EET | Press release

Minister for Foreign Affairs Pekka Haavisto will attend the informal meeting of the EU Ministers of Foreign Affairs (Gymnich) in Zagreb on 5 March. The topics on the agenda are Turkey and Russia. In connection with the Gymnich meeting, an extraordinary Foreign Affairs Council will be held on 6 March to discuss the situation in Syria.