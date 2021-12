UM: Valtioneuvoston ihmisoikeuspoliittinen selonteko painottaa ihmisoikeuksien yleismaailmallisuutta ja yhdenvertaisuuden vahvistamista

MFA: Minister Blomqvist participates in a conference on sustainable Nordic democracy 8.12.2021 11:51:24 EET | Press release

Minister for Nordic Cooperation Thomas Blomqvist will participate virtually in a conference on strong democratic systems typical of the Nordic countries. The conference, which will be held in Copenhagen on 8 December aims to show how sustainable democracy in the Nordic region is strengthened by the participation of the Faroe Islands, Greenland and Åland in Nordic cooperation alongside with the Nordic states.