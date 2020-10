UM: Valtioneuvoston ulko- ja turvallisuuspoliittinen selonteko 2020 – turvallisuus ja globaali vastuunkanto kuuluvat yhteen

MFA: Government Report on Finnish Foreign and Security Policy 2020 – security and global responsibility sharing go hand in hand 29.10.2020 13:39:41 EET | Press release

Today, the Government adopted the Government Report on Finnish Foreign and Security Policy and submitted it to Parliament. The Report assesses Finland's foreign and security policy operating environment and defines the goals and priorities of Finnish foreign and security policy. By implementing these goals the Government strengthens Finland's security and prosperity.