UM: Vammaistyön kansainvälinen rahoittajaverkosto kokoontuu Helsingissä

The Global Action on Disability Network meets in Helsinki 29.1.2018

The Ministry for Foreign Affairs of Finland together with the Abilis Foundation will co-host the Global Action on Disability (GLAD) Network meeting in Helsinki, Finland, from 31 January to 2 February 2018. More than 90 important international partners and donors engaged in development cooperation and humanitarian aid will gather in Helsinki.