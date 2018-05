UM: Virolainen och Lintilä till OECD:s ministermöte i Paris – det multilaterala samarbetet ska stärkas

MFA: Foreign Minister Soini to Foreign Affairs Council in Brussels 25.5.2018 15:05 | Tiedote

The EU Foreign Affairs Council (FAC) will meet in Brussels on 28 May. Finland's representative at the meeting will be Minister for Foreign Affairs Timo Soini. The topics on the agenda will include Iran, Venezuela, the Democratic Republic of Congo, the ACP-EU Partnership after 2020 (Post-Cotonou), and the situation in Gaza.