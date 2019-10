UMO Helsinki tarttuu Motown-klassikoihin

The Inaugural Helsinki Biennial 2020 Announces Preview List of Artists and Title: The Same Sea 23.10.2019 11:00:00 EEST | Press release

Entitled The Same Sea, the inaugural edition of the Helsinki Biennial 2020 will reflect on the notion of interdependence: every action and thing is connected, and supports the whole. Curated by Pirkko Siitari, Head of Exhibitions at HAM Helsinki Art Museum and Taru Tappola, HAM’s Head of Public Art, the biennial will bring together around 35 leading Finnish and international artists and groups of artists.