UM:Ulkoministeri Haavisto vierailee Riiassa

MFA: Minister for Foreign Affairs Haavisto visits Riga 11.8.2020 10:05:59 EEST | Press release

Minister for Foreign Affairs Pekka Haavisto will visit Riga on 11 August 2020. He will attend the celebrations marking the 100th anniversary of the Treaty of Peace between Latvia and Soviet Russia. Haavisto will also have discussions with Foreign Minister Edgars Rinkēvičs.