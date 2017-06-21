United Engine Corporation: Russian-French SaM146 engine surpasses 600,000 flight hours

21.6.2017 14:26 | Business Wire

The Russian-French SaM146 engine that powers Sukhoi Superjet 100 (SSJ100) airliners has logged over 620 thousand flight hours in operation. The SaM146 engine, produced within the 50/50 partnership between Safran and UEC, is successfully operated all around the world by well-known airlines such Russian Aeroflot, Mexican Interjet and Irish CityJet.

UEC and Safran, PowerJet mother companies, are both exhibiting SaM146 engines at their respective stands at Paris Air Show 2017 in Le Bourget (France).

SaM146 is an integrated power plant which includes the engine and the nacelle equipped by a thrust reverser. The deliveries of SaM146 and all the after-sales services are performed by PowerJet, a joint venture formed on the principles of equal representation by Safran Aircraft Engines and Russian UEC-Saturn (a part of the United Engine Corporation, UEC). UEC-Saturn is a developer and producer of the fan, the low-pressure compressor and the low-pressure turbine, and is also responsible for the final engine assembly and its testing. Safran Aircraft Engines is a developer and producer of the high-pressure compressor, the combustion chamber, the high-pressure turbine, the gearbox, the FADEC system. The French company also performs the overall integration of the power plant and is responsible for the final engine assembly and ground tests.

The leading engine of Yakutia Airline has reached 7,800 flight hours; the leading Interjet engine has surpassed 6,400 flight cycles.

Since starting revenue service in 2011, the SaM146 engine has demonstrated the exceptional performance in service, with an engine dispatch reliability of 99,9%. Such performance is based on Safran Aircraft Engines and UEC experience in commercial engines to develop the SaM146. Its optimised design improves performance and facilitates on wing maintenance to keep up with the best rate of availability.

SaM146-powered SSJ100 are currently used by 15 operators. Some of them are conducting very intensive operations in harsh environments

In order to build the world class after-sales support system, two spare part distribution centres are operating in Russia (Lytkarino) and France (Villaroche). Such localisation of the warehouses lets us to deliver spare parts practically anywhere around the world in 24 hours. Two training facilities for airlines' technical personnel also function there. The round the clock customer support centre and a web-portal are also in operation.

The SaM146 is offered in two versions which are developed and certified in accordance with the Russian and European requirements: 1S17 and 1S18 for SSJ100-95B, SSJ100-95LR and SSJ100 B100 planes, 1S17С and 1S18С for VIP-versions of SSJ100.

UEC (United Engine Corporation, a part of the Rostec State Corporation) is specialising in development, serial production, service and support of engines for military and civil aviation, space programmes and navy, as well as oil and gas industry and power generation.

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170621005657/en/

Contact information

United Engine Corporation

Alexander Artyukhov

press@uecrus.com

Tel. +7 (499) 558-38-83