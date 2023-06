Unohdettu suomalaistaiteilija esillä Villa Gyllenbergin syysnäyttelyssä 13.9.2023.–14.1.2024

Villa Gyllenberg to feature long-forgotten Finnish artist at autumn exhibition, 13.9.2023–14.1.2024 13.6.2023 09:20:00 EEST | Press release

In September 2023, the first retrospective exhibition presenting the art of Werner von Hausen (1870–1951) will open at Villa Gyllenberg. Von Hausen’s art was last exhibited extensively in 1974, and many of the 80 works in the new exhibition are being exhibited publicly for the first time. The artist's interest in antimodernity, as well as spirituality and anthroposophy, has relegated him to the margins of art history. Werner von Hausen – A Forgotten Classic finally reveals his versatile and classically beautiful art.