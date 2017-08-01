U.S. FDA Approves Expanded Labeling for Epclusa® (Sofosbuvir/Velpatasvir) for the Treatment of Chronic Hepatitis C in Patients Co-Infected with HIV
1.8.2017 23:01 | Business Wire
Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: GILD) today announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has approved updated labeling for Epclusa® (sofosbuvir 400mg/velpatasvir 100mg), the first all-oral, pan-genotypic, once-daily single tablet regimen (STR) for the treatment of adults with chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV) infection, to include use in patients co-infected with HIV. Epclusa received regulatory approval for the treatment of adults with genotype 1-6 chronic HCV infection without cirrhosis or with compensated cirrhosis, or with decompensated cirrhosis in combination with ribavirin, in the United States on June 28, 2016.
Epclusa has a boxed warning in its product label regarding the risk of hepatitis B virus (HBV) reactivation in HCV/HBV co-infected patients. See below for important safety information.
“HCV co-infection remains a major cause of morbidity in HIV-infected individuals. With this expanded use, Epclusa provides co-infected patients with a much needed one-pill-a-day regimen that works across all HCV genotypes and is compatible with widely-used antiretroviral regimens,” said David Wyles, M.D., Chief, Division of Infectious Disease, Denver Health Medical Center; Associate Professor of Medicine, University of Colorado School of Medicine. “With Epclusa, physicians have an important new treatment option for their HCV/HIV co-infected patients.”
The supplemental new drug application (sNDA) was supported by data from the open-label, Phase 3 ASTRAL-5 study, which evaluated 12 weeks of treatment with Epclusa in 106 subjects with genotype 1-4 HCV infection who were co-infected with HIV and on stable antiretroviral therapy. In the study, 95 percent (101/106) of patients achieved the primary endpoint of SVR12, defined as an undetectable viral load 12 weeks after completing therapy.
The safety profile of Epclusa in HCV/HIV co-infected patients was similar to that observed in HCV mono-infected patients. The most common adverse events (in at least 10 percent of subjects) were fatigue (22 percent) and headache (10 percent).
“Epclusa has already helped further simplify HCV treatment among mono-infected patients, and we are pleased that HCV/HIV co-infected patients can benefit from this pan-genotypic single tablet regimen,” said John F. Milligan, PhD, Gilead’s President and Chief Executive Officer. “This approval advances the commitment we’ve made to the HCV and HIV communities to deliver innovative new treatments that address their unmet medical needs.”
U.S. Patient Support Program
To support these patients and their families, Gilead’s U.S. Support Path® program provides information regarding access and reimbursement coverage options to patients in the United States who need assistance with coverage for their medications, including Epclusa. Support Path conducts benefits investigations and provides patients with information regarding their insurance options.
Further, the Epclusa Co-pay Coupon Program offers co-pay assistance for eligible patients with private insurance who need assistance paying for out-of-pocket medication costs.
To learn more about Support Path for Epclusa, please visit www.MySupportPath.com or call 1-855-7-MYPATH (1-855-769-7284) between 9:00 a.m. and 8:00 p.m. (Eastern), Monday through Friday.
Global Availability
The prevalence of HCV genotypes varies regionally throughout the world. In resource-limited settings genotype testing can often be costly or unreliable, posing yet another barrier to treatment. As a pan-genotypic therapeutic option, Epclusa may help eliminate the need for genotype testing and has the potential to accelerate access to treatment for patients worldwide.
Gilead is committed to helping enable access to Epclusa around the world. Gilead works with a network of regional business partners, generic licensing partners and other stakeholders to expand treatment globally. Epclusa is already licensed to Gilead’s 11 Indian manufacturing partners who produce and distribute generic versions of this medicine for 101 developing countries.
Important U.S. Safety Information for Epclusa
BOXED WARNING: RISK OF HEPATITIS B VIRUS REACTIVATION IN HCV/HBV CO-INFECTED PATIENTS
Test all patients for evidence of current or prior hepatitis B virus (HBV) infection before initiating treatment with Epclusa. HBV reactivation has been reported in HCV/HBV co-infected patients who were undergoing or had completed treatment with HCV direct acting antivirals (DAAs) and were not receiving HBV antiviral therapy. Some cases have resulted in fulminant hepatitis, hepatic failure, and death. Cases have been reported in patients who are HBsAg positive, in patients with serologic evidence of resolved HBV, and also in patients receiving certain immunosuppressant or chemotherapeutic agents; the risk of HBV reactivation associated with treatment with HCV DAAs may be increased in patients taking these other agents. Monitor HCV/HBV co-infected patients for hepatitis flare or HBV reactivation during HCV treatment and post-treatment follow-up. Initiate appropriate patient management for HBV infection as clinically indicated.
Contraindications
- If Epclusa is used in combination with ribavirin (RBV), all contraindications, warnings and precautions, in particular pregnancy avoidance, and adverse reactions to RBV also apply. Refer to RBV prescribing information.
Warnings and Precautions
- Serious Symptomatic Bradycardia When Coadministered with Amiodarone: Amiodarone is not recommended for use with Epclusa due to the risk of symptomatic bradycardia, particularly in patients also taking beta blockers or with underlying cardiac comorbidities and/or with advanced liver disease. A fatal cardiac arrest was reported in a patient taking amiodarone who was coadministered a sofosbuvir containing regimen. In patients without alternative, viable treatment options, cardiac monitoring is recommended. Patients should seek immediate medical evaluation if they develop signs or symptoms of bradycardia.
- Risk of Reduced Therapeutic Effect Due to Concomitant Use of Epclusa with P-gp Inducers and/or Moderate to Potent Inducers of CYP2B6, CYP2C8 or CYP3A4: Rifampin, St. John’s wort, and carbamazepine are not recommended for use with Epclusa as they may significantly decrease sofosbuvir and/or velpatasvir plasma concentrations.
Adverse Reactions
- The most common adverse reactions (≥10%, all grades) with Epclusa were headache and fatigue; and when used with RBV in decompensated cirrhotics were fatigue, anemia, nausea, headache, insomnia, and diarrhea.
Drug Interactions
- Coadministration of Epclusa is not recommended with topotecan due to increased concentrations of topotecan.
- Coadministration of Epclusa is not recommended with proton-pump inhibitors, oxcarbazepine, phenobarbital, phenytoin, rifabutin, rifapentine, efavirenz, and tipranavir/ritonavir due to decreased concentrations of sofosbuvir and/or velpatasvir.
Consult the full Prescribing Information for Epclusa for more information on potentially significant drug interactions, including clinical comments.
About Gilead Sciences
Gilead Sciences is a biopharmaceutical company that discovers, develops and commercializes innovative therapeutics in areas of unmet medical need. The company’s mission is to advance the care of patients suffering from life-threatening diseases. Gilead has operations in more than 30 countries worldwide, with headquarters in Foster City, California.
Forward-Looking Statement
This press release includes forward-looking statements, within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, that are subject to risks, uncertainties and other factors, including the risk that physicians may not see the benefits of prescribing Epclusa for the treatment of adults with chronic HCV infection, for expanded use in patients co-infected with HIV. These risks, uncertainties and other factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those referred to in the forward-looking statements. The reader is cautioned not to rely on these forward-looking statements. These and other risks are described in detail in Gilead’s Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended March 31, 2017, as filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. All forward-looking statements are based on information currently available to Gilead, and Gilead assumes no obligation to update any such forward-looking statements.
U.S. Full Prescribing Information for Epclusa, including BOXED WARNING, is available at www.gilead.com .
Epclusa is a registered trademark of Gilead Sciences, Inc., or its related companies.
For more information on Gilead Sciences, please visit the company’s website at www.gilead.com , follow Gilead on Twitter (@GileadSciences) or call Gilead Public Affairs at 1-800-GILEAD-5 or 1-650-574-3000.
View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170801006661/en/
Contact information
Gilead Sciences, Inc.
Investors:
Sung Lee, 650-524-7792
or
Media:
Mark Snyder, 650-522-6167
Tietoja julkaisijasta
http://www.businesswire.com
For more than 50 years, Business Wire has been the global leader in press release distribution and regulatory disclosure.
Tilaa tiedotteet sähköpostiisi
Haluatko tietää asioista jo ennen kuin ne uutisoidaan? Kun tilaat tiedotteemme tältä julkaisijalta, saat ne sähköpostiisi yhtä aikaa suomalaisen median kanssa. Tilauksen voit halutessasi perua milloin tahansa.
Lue lisää julkaisijalta Business Wire
IFF Elects Stephen Williamson to Board of Directors1.8.2017 23:15 | Tiedote
Regulatory News: International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) (Euronext Paris:IFF), a leading innovator of sensory experiences that move the world, announced that Stephen Williamson, Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer of Thermo Fisher Scientific, has been elected to the Company's Board of Directors, effective immediately. Mr. Williamson will also be a member of the Company’s Audit Committee. “We’re delighted to welcome Stephen to the IFF Board,” said IFF Chairman and CEO Andreas Fibig. “He is an accomplished finance leader with extensive international senior management experience. He brings a deep understanding of the power of innovation and R&D as well as the value of M&A – core components of IFF’s strategy. We believe Stephen will add considerable insight and guidance as we execute our long-term strategy and create shareholder value.”
Pacific Drilling Announces Management Changes1.8.2017 23:05 | Tiedote
Pacific Drilling S.A. (NYSE: PACD) today announced that Christian J. Beckett, the Company’s Chief Executive Officer, has stepped down from his positions as CEO and as a member of the Board effective today to pursue other opportunities. The Company also announced that Paul T. Reese, the Company’s current Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, has been promoted to serve as Chief Executive Officer, that Johannes (John) P. Boots, the Company’s current Senior Vice President – Finance and Treasurer, has been promoted to serve as Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, and that Richard E. Tatum, the Company’s current Vice President and Controller, has been promoted to serve as Senior Vice President and Chief Accounting Officer. Mr. Beckett has agreed to make himself available to assist during the transition. Paul Reese joined Pacific Drilling in October 2008 and was
SynteractHCR CEO Steve Powell and Vice President Etienne Drouet Named to PharmaVOICE 100’s Most Inspiring People in Life Sciences1.8.2017 20:28 | Tiedote
SynteractHCR, a leading full-service global contract research organization (CRO), congratulates its CEO, Steve Powell, and vice president, strategic development, Etienne Drouet, for being named to the 2017 PharmaVOICE 100. PharmaVOICE magazine releases the list of the 100 most inspiring people in the life sciences industry, annually identifying industry thought leaders and innovators that have the biggest impact on the field. The PharmaVOICE 100 has become a hallmark for the life sciences industry since the award’s inception in 2005. Steve Powell joined SynteractHCR last month as CEO, from ERT, to further advance the CRO’s highly responsive service offerings for their innovative customers. In his 25-plus years in the biopharma industry, he has held several leadership roles at global CROs and has driven numerous improvements in clinical trial operations. He focuses on progress
Anaklia Development Consortium Signs Agreement with US-Based SSA Marine to Invest in and Operate Container Terminal of Anaklia Deep Sea Port in Georgia1.8.2017 17:50 | Tiedote
Anaklia Development Consortium (ADC) today signed an agreement appointing SSA Marine as terminal operator for the Anaklia Deep Water Black Sea Port’s container terminal, which will establish an important new maritime corridor between China and Europe and stimulate national and regional economic growth. The agreement provides SSA Marine with operating rights to the port's container terminal for the next 20 years. SSA Marine will also act as an equity investor for ADC. The agreement with SSA Marine, which is based in Seattle in the United States, further strengthens US involvement in the Anaklia Port project: SSA Marine joins Conti International, a major US-based developer of infrastructure and capital projects, which is co-leading the ADC together with Georgia-based TBC Holding. United States Vice President Mike Pence, who is in Tbilisi as part of a visit to the region, haile
TV Globo’s New Approach to Big Data takes the IBC Conference Prize1.8.2017 17:00 | Tiedote
In its 50th year, the IBC Conference is still built around the technical papers programme, with the most influential paper in the programme winning the IBC Conference Prize. This year, the award goes to Marcelo Souza and his colleagues Joāo Castellani, Daniel Monteiro and Carlos Octávio Quieroz from Brazilian broadcaster, TV Globo, for their paper entitled ‘Big data for data journalism, enhanced business analytics and video recommendation at Globo’. TV Globo has moved to bring data analytics into the core operations of the business and revolutionising their working practices. The paper details three ways in which the company is processing massive amounts of data to achieve its business goals. Using data hosting and processing in the Amazon Web Services cloud, the solutions demonstrate real operational advantages and introducing new skills into operational areas to manage the analytics.
Susman Godfrey LLP and Hausfeld LLP Announce a $120 Million Settlement That Impacts Individuals and Institutions Who Owned a U.S. Dollar LIBOR-Based Instrument Between August 2007 and May 20101.8.2017 16:10 | Tiedote
The following is being released by Susman Godfrey LLP and Hausfeld LLP. There is a Settlement with Barclays Bank that impacts individuals and institutions that entered into over-the-counter financial derivative and non-derivative instruments directly with Barclays or a Non-Settling Defendant that received payments tied to U.S. Dollar LIBOR. Barclays and the Non-Settling Defendants are U.S. Dollar LIBOR Panel Banks. Please visit www.BarclaysLiborSettlement.com for the list of Defendants. The instruments include certain interest rate swaps, forward rate agreements, asset swaps, collateralized debt obligations, credit default swaps, inflation swaps, total return swaps, options, and floating rate notes. The litigation claims that the banks manipulated the U.S. Dollar LIBOR rate during the financial crisis, artificially lowering the rate for their own profit, which resulted in pu
Uutishuoneessa voit lukea tiedotteitamme ja muuta julkaisemaamme materiaalia. Löydät sieltä niin yhteyshenkilöidemme tiedot kuin vapaasti julkaistavissa olevia kuvia ja videoita. Uutishuoneessa voit nähdä myös sosiaalisen median sisältöjä. Kaikki STT Infossa julkaistu materiaali on vapaasti median käytettävissä.Tutustu uutishuoneeseemme