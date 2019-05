Utställningarna Studio Drift och Magritte blev en fortsättning på Amos Rex publiksuccé

Studio Drift’s and Magritte’s exhibitions continued Amos Rex’s visitor success 20.5.2019 13:14:46 EEST | Tiedote

Amos Rex’s first exhibition Spring swarmed with visitors. After the roaring success of its inaugural exhibition teamLab: Massless, Amos Rex presented exhibitions on Belgian surrealist Réne Magritte alongside works of Amsterdam-based artist collective Studio Drift. Shown for the first time in Finland, the exhibitions were seen in three months by 145 000 visitors.