Utvecklingspolitiska kommissionen: Coronaviruset hotar att leda till rekordstort behov av humanitärt bistånd

Development Policy Committee: Clear plan needed to increase development cooperation funds 7.11.2018 15:01:11 EET | Press release

According to the Development Policy Committee, Finland’s development cooperation appropriations should be raised to 0.7 per cent of its gross national income (GNI) over the next two government terms. This will require a clear, long-term plan, extending beyond the current government term. As a member of the UN, the OECD and the EU, Finland has committed to this.